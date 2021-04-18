Alexei Navalny continues his hunger strike. But the doctors and friends of the Russian opponents of the Kremlin sound the alarm. They fear the worst.

Update from April 17th, 7.30 p.m .: According to several doctors, the health of the Russian critic Alexei Navalny is extremely critical. The imprisoned Navalny is threatened with cardiac arrest. Therefore, on Saturday, both Navalny’s personal doctor Anastasia Wasiljewa and three of her colleagues, including a heart specialist, demanded access to their patient. Doctors fear that President Vladimir Putin’s critic could suffer from impaired kidney function and serious heart rhythm problems “every minute”.

As a rule, a potassium level of 6.0 and above requires immediate medical treatment. In Navalny, the corresponding value is said to be 7.1. Cardiologist Yaroslav Aschichmin is also very concerned about Navalny, he wrote on Facebook: “Our patient can die at any minute.” The doctor demanded that Navalny be transferred to an intensive care unit immediately. A confidante of the Kremlin critic made a similar statement on the social network. “Alexej is dying”, said Kira Jarmysch and said that in Navalny’s current condition this was only “a matter of days”.

In the meantime, the prisoner received support from prominent sources. Over 70 internationally known authors, artists and academics, including Jude Law, Vanessa Redgrave and Benedict Cumberbatch, made a request to Russian President Putin. This should guarantee adequate medical treatment for Navalny.

Navalny’s health is a cause for concern: Kremlin opponents have already lost 16 kilos in the prison camp

First report from April 14th: Moscow – Russia is apparently threatening to force-feed Alexej Navalny *. The Kremlin critic was sentenced to a prison camp and is currently on hunger strike. Nawalny’s team said on Monday via Twitter that given the “seriousness” of his hunger strike *, the prison administration threatened to start force-feeding “daily”. The 44-year-old went on a hunger strike in late March to protest his detention conditions in a prison camp and, according to his team, has lost a lot of weight since then.

The supporters of the opposition had recently reported a further deterioration in his health *. Navalny has pain in his back and numbness in his legs and arms. With the hunger strike he wants to get professional treatment from a doctor.

Last week Navalny had also complained of a cough and fever and had been transferred to the camp’s infirmary. According to his team, he has meanwhile been taken back to the barracks. A doctor has still not been allowed to see him. According to his team, Navalny now only weighs 77 kilograms – at the start of his hunger strike on March 31, he had weighed 85 kilograms. Even before his hunger strike, the 1.89 meter tall Navalny had lost a lot of weight in the prison camp. When he arrived at the penal camp, he weighed 93 kilograms.

Navalny’s lawyer Olga Mikhailova said an MRI scan showed Navalny had two herniated discs and one swollen disc. His supporters are calling for a transfer to a hospital. The Kremlin said Navalny was not entitled to any special treatment. The opposition politician survived an attack with a neurotoxin * from the Novitschok group in August last year. After the attack, for which Navalny blames the Kremlin, the prominent critic was flown to Germany by President Vladimir Putin * and treated at the Berlin Charité. He was arrested immediately after returning to Russia in January.

Putin and Navalny: Pressure on opposition members grows – his doctor has to pay a heavy fine

After her arrest in a Russian prison camp, the doctor of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny was sentenced to a heavy fine. Anastassija Wassiljewa had to pay 180,000 rubles (the equivalent of almost 2,000 euros), Navalny’s team announced on Twitter on Monday. The doctor had unsuccessfully requested access to the sick opposition. Several supporters were subsequently sentenced to short prison terms.

Navalny’s team also reported that two employees of a newly opened office in the Russian republic of Dagestan had disappeared. In Murmansk in northern Russia, an employee was also arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. Navalny’s team has now launched a campaign for his release and announced the largest protests in recent history, Russia. The date for the protests will be set as soon as 500,000 supporters have registered on a website. Almost 420,000 people registered by Monday.

The Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny was sentenced to more than two and a half years in a prison camp for alleged violations of his probation conditions. The decision was strongly condemned internationally and sparked mass protests in Russia. In February, Navalny was taken to penal camp N2 in the small town of Pokrov, around a hundred kilometers east of Moscow. It is considered to be one of the toughest penal camps in Russia *. (dp / dpa / AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.