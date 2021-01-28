During raids against relatives and employees of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his brother, among others, was arrested. Oleg Navalny was initially in custody for 48 hours, said Navalny’s employee Ivan Zhdanov on Twitter late on Wednesday evening. The reason given was a violation of corona hygiene requirements, wrote Nawalny’s team on Telegram.

The lawyer Lyubow Sobol, a close confidante and colleague of Alexej Navalny’s, as well as an employee of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation were arrested.

Masked uniformed men had searched the offices and private apartments of the opposition politician’s family and employees since the afternoon – apparently the allegation here too was hygiene violations. The family’s Moscow apartment, an apartment of Navalny’s wife Julia and that of his press spokeswoman Kira Jarmysch were searched.

Nawalny’s brother had been sentenced to a long prison term years ago. Navalny accused the state of taking Oleg hostage in order to put him under pressure himself.

The most recent wave of searches came the day before a court was about to rule on Alexei Navalny’s 30-day prison sentence. Navalny’s lawyers want to get the 44-year-old released in the Khimki City Court near Moscow on Thursday.

A man holds up a poster with a portrait of Navalny and the words “One for all and all for one” in Russian. Photo: dpa / Dmitri Lovetsky

The Russian opposition leader was arrested at the airport on January 17 after his return to Russia. He is said to have violated reporting requirements in previous criminal proceedings while he was recovering from a poison attack in Germany.

Navalny’s imprisonment had sparked international outrage. After a Last weekend tens of thousands of people across Russia demonstrated against President Putin and for Navalny’s release. According to a count by the non-governmental organization OWD-Info, almost 3900 participants in the rallies were arrested. The security forces also acted extremely brutally against demonstrators. (AFP, dpa)