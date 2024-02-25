The family of Alexei Navalny, opponent of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin who died on the 16th, finally received the activist's body. The information was posted on X/Twitter by writer Kyra Yarmish, spokesperson for the team that advised Navalny.

“Alexei's body was handed over to his mother. Thank you very much to all those who demanded this from us,” said Kyra. According to her, Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, is still in Salekhard, the Arctic city where her son's body was being held by the government. Last Friday, Lyudmila claimed that Russian investigators tried to persuade her to hold a “secret” and discreet burial in a private ceremony.

The writer also stated that plans for the funeral remain undefined. “We don't know if the authorities will interfere so that everything is done as the family wants and as Alexey deserves. We will inform you as soon as there is news.”

Navalny, Russia's best-known opposition politician, died suddenly at age 47 in a penal colony. His advisors and his family claim that the Russian government murdered him. The Kremlin, however, claims to have no involvement in the death.

Western leaders demand more complete information about the death of an opponent

During a conference call held yesterday to mark two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, G7 leaders paid tribute to Alexei Navalny and pressed Vladimir Putin's government to fully elucidate his death.

“On this occasion, we also pay tribute to the extraordinary courage of Alexey Navalny and support his wife, children and loved ones. He sacrificed his life fighting against Kremlin corruption and for free and fair elections in Russia,” says the signed joint statement by the leaders of Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Germany and Canada.

The G7 also demanded that Russia “completely clarify the circumstances surrounding Navalny's death”, the “release of all unjustly detained prisoners” and an end to the “persecution of political opposition and the systematic repression of Russian rights and freedoms” .

“We will continue to impose restrictive measures in response to human rights violations and abuses in Russia,” says the statement, released after the virtual meeting chaired by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, rotating president of the G7. (with EFE Agency)