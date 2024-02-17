Kira Yarmysh declared that the mother of the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin did not have access to the body

Spokesperson for activist Alexei Navalny, writer Kira Yarmysh said this Saturday (17.Feb.2024) that his body has not yet been handed over to his family. According to her, Navalny's mother and lawyer went to the Salekhard morgue to obtain release, but the body was not there.

“The lawyer called the number on the door. They told him he was the seventh caller today. Alexei’s body is not in the morgue”, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Yarmish, the committee investigating the activist's death said that the body would not be handed over until the work was completed. In another messagethe writer stated that the activist was “murdered”.

Navalny was the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. His death was reported on Friday (Feb 16) by the prison service of the Russian district of Yamalo-Nenets, located in Siberia, where he was serving his sentence.

The activist would have felt bad and “lost consciousness almost immediately” after a walk. A medical team was called to assist him, but were unable to resuscitate him.

One day earlier, on Thursday (Feb 16), Navalny participated in a video hearing. At the time, she joked about her financial situation and smiled.

“Your Honor, I will send you my personal account number so that you can use your huge federal judge salary to fund my account, because I am running out of money and thanks to your decisions, it will run out even faster,” said Navalny, according to video released for the Sota Visionvehicle from Russia.

Putin's opponent has been in prison since 2021. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison on August 4 for “extremist acts”which include the creation of an NGO, calling for and financing acts and activities against the government and “rehabilitation of Nazi ideology”.