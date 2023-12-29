Latest update:



11:55



Ksenia Fadejeva, a representative in the Russian city of Tomsk, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday. The Russian news site reports this Mediazona. Fadeyeva headed the local headquarters of opposition politician Alexei Navalny's party, and was therefore convicted of “organizing activities of an extremist community using its official position.” She must also pay a fine of 500,000 rubles (5,041 euros).

“What happened in this trial has nothing to do with justice,” one of Fadejeva's lawyers told Mediazona. “The principle of audi alteram partem was grossly violated. The prosecution has presented evidence in more than 25 hearings for months. The defense was given four days.”

In addition to Fadeyeva, four other Navalny associates were arrested, the news site wrote Meduza in 2021. This happened after a judge in Moscow labeled organizations related to Navalny as “extremist”.

Also read

Navalny appears to have been transferred to a penal colony in Siberia