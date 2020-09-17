Nafter the poisoning of Aleksej Navalnyj, the most important opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the questions to Moscow continue. Although the Russian power apparatus is eager to sow doubts: about the poisoning itself; one motive of the regime; at the Berlin Charité, where Navalnyj is treated. The Russian mission to the European Union has only just tried to pool such doubts and published a list of nine “questions” on the “situation with A. Navalnyj”. The eighth question concerns “the story of a ‘water bottle’ on which traces of poison were supposedly found”. The magazine “Spiegel” reported that the Munich Federal Armed Forces Institute for Pharmacology and Toxicology found traces of the poison used by the Novitschok group “not only in the blood, urine and skin samples” of Navalnyj, “but also on a bottle that he placed on the Trip had with me ”. Navalnyj probably “drank from the bottle when he was already poisoned, and so left the traces of the poison there”.

Now the Russian mission in Brussels wrote about the bottle: “No video surveillance camera or photography shows that A. Navalnyj drank from it at Tomsk Airport before departure. If he drank water from this bottle before or on board the plane that flew to Moscow, how did the bottle get to Berlin? ”Thereupon Navalnyj’s“ Foundation for the Fight against Corruption ”(FBK) and journalists of the Russian portal“ Project “on Thursday answers that corroborate suspicions against the Russian rulers. According to this, the bottle on which the German laboratory found Novichok traces – and has been confirmed by experts in France and Sweden – comes from the hotel room in which Navalnyj lived during his stay in Tomsk, Siberia.

The politician arrived poisoned at Tomsk airport

The politician was reportedly poisoned when he arrived at the airport and boarded the plane. The assumption that the poison was in a tea that Navalnyj drank at the airport is passé. But it must still be considered certain that the politician would have died on board without the courage of the pilots of the S7 scheduled flight, who stopped over in Omsk after its collapse despite a bomb threat.

Navalnyj had worked in Tomsk on one of his YouTube films about the local feeling of money and power. After the departure of Navalnyj, his spokeswoman and an assistant on the morning of August 20, according to the “project”, four FBK employees stayed behind in the Tomsk hotel “Xander” and had breakfast there when news of the suspected poisoning of Navalnyj came from Omsk. Then, as Navalnyj’s people wrote on his Instagram page, “the only possible thing was done”: they called a lawyer and went to the room of the hotel that Navalnyj had recently left. According to the “project” it was number 239. It had not been tidied up there.

“Everything they found there was pinned down, written on and packed,” said Navalnyj’s people, with gloves and in blue plastic bags: This shows a video of what happened that morning. In it you can see a total of three small plastic bottles of the “Heilige Quelle” brand, as they are often available in Russian hotels, because you tend not to drink tap water. You can also hear a hotel employee who says that if the group wants to take something with them, it can “only be done via the police,” the hotel manager said. “Unfortunately, we cannot meet this requirement,” is the answer.

It was clear to Navalnyj’s people from the start that there would be no investigations into the case in Russia, but only versions such as “overheating” or a metabolic disorder. Therefore, everything has been collected that could be of interest. The German laboratory then found traces of Novitschok on a bottle from the hotel, wrote Navalnyj’s people – but left it open how the bottle got to Germany.