A.nastassija Wassiljewa not only heads an independent medical union that works with Alexej Navalnyj. She is also the doctor of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader and is constantly in trouble with the judiciary, which accuses her of violating “sanitary-epidemiological rules” because of a protest call. On Tuesday Vasilyeva tried to be admitted with some of his colleagues to the penal colony in Pokrov a hundred kilometers east of Moscow. Navalnyj has been held there since mid-March due to a judgment that the European Court of Human Rights considers arbitrary.

According to his own statements, Wassiljewa came “not to protest, but to save someone”. Because the news about Navalnyj is getting darker every day. On Monday evening, the prison authorities announced that he had been transferred to the infirmary of the penal colony with signs of a respiratory disease and a fever.

Hours earlier, a post in his name appeared on Navalnyj’s Instagram page, saying that three out of 15 people in his department were being treated for tuberculosis; the disease is common in Russian prisons. Navalnyj himself suffered from a severe cough and fever. He is continuing the hunger strike that began on Wednesday last week. Navalnyj’s lawyer Olga Michajlowa explained that her client was exhausted and had lost 13 kilograms in three weeks.

The Kremlin is betting on discrediting

Even before the start of the hunger strike, Navalnyj had allegedly lost eight kilograms from his initial weight of 93 kilograms and explained this by saying that he was woken up every hour at night because he was “vulnerable to fleeing”. With the hunger strike Navalnyj wants to be able to exercise his right to be examined by a doctor of his choice because he suffers from severe back pain and paralysis in his legs.

The doctor Vasilyeva explained these symptoms with the poisoning with the neurotoxin Novichok, which Navalnyj barely survived last August. But the prison management refused on Tuesday to receive Vasilyeva or even to accept an explanation, according to the doctor on the grounds that the paper could transmit the corona virus. “Obviously they just want to kill Alexej here,” said Vasilyeva in front of the penal colony and announced that they would come back every day.

But shortly afterwards Vasilyeva, other doctors, fellow campaigners of Navalnyj and several journalists were arrested, according to a correspondent for the American broadcaster CNN. At the same time, the Kremlin is betting on discrediting Navalnyj: Last week, several Kremlin media visited the penal colony in Pokrov and reported that it was like a hotel there, simulating Navalnyj.

Agnès Callamard, general secretary of the human rights organization Amnesty International, tweeted that she had written to President Vladimir Putin. It is a realistic expectation that Russia will “subject Navalnyj to a slow death”, that he will have access to a doctor and be released. Putin’s spokesman said he did not know whether the president had received a letter from Callamard.