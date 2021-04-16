D.he employees of Alexej Navalnyj’s Foundation for the Fight against Corruption (FBK) are used to harassment. They know how to work in spite of constant searches, arrests and constructed criminal proceedings. They have proven this again and again in recent years. But with the latest move by the Russian public prosecutor’s office, even anti-corruption fighters seem to have reached a limit. “2021 will be the most difficult year of all,” wrote Navalnyj’s staff on Friday evening in his Telegram channel.

Shortly before, the public prosecutor’s office had issued a notice: It is asking the Moscow City Court to classify the FBK and its regional offices as “extremist”. That amounts to a ban. The organization had previously been considered a “foreign agent”.

Final criminalization of the organization

The reason given in the announcement was that Navalnyj’s Foundation was “under the guise of liberal slogans” with the task of “creating conditions for the destabilization of the social and socio-political situation”. The foundation and its offices act for foreign and international organizations and are therefore “undesirable”.

It is highly unlikely that the court will reject the prosecutor’s claim. And so this latest crackdown on the foundation of the Kremlin opponent Navalnyj means the final criminalization of the organization. Anyone who works for them now faces long prison sentences. “Every one of our employees will be in danger,” Navalnyj’s staff wrote on Telegram. “The darkest time is coming for free-thinking people, for civil society in Russia.” The Kremlin has just demanded that anyone who disagrees with it be recognized as an extremist.

The statement has been signed by Leonid Volkov and Ivan Schdanov, both of whom are employees of the FBK, and both went into exile before the repression of the Russian state. Wolkow, the coordinator of the regional organizations, had just pointed out on Twitter a few days ago that pressure was being put on the local staff in which Navalnyj’s supporters wanted to run for the parliamentary elections in September. President Vladimir Putin had “just announced massive political repression,” wrote Volkov on Friday evening.

The Russian authorities have been taking action against the organization for weeks. The latest victim is a cameraman from the FBK, Pawel Zelenskyj. He was sentenced on Tuesday by a Moscow court to two years in a colony for inciting extremism. The background is two critical tweets about the self-immolation of the journalist Irina Slawina.

“We have some very difficult questions to answer”

At the end of March, the father of the exiled FBK director Zhdanov was arrested in Rostov-on-Don. Yuriy Zhdanov is accused of misconduct as a member of a housing commission. His son said at the time that it was about making his life hell.

The FBK’s best-known work, the documentary “A Palace for Putin”, had been viewed more than 110 million times on YouTube. It shows the exuberant luxury of a property on the Black Sea that can be assigned to the Russian President. The words of Volkov and Zhdanov on Friday sound more cautious than usual.

“We have some very difficult questions to answer. How to keep staff, volunteers and supporters safe; how to work in the new environment. We certainly don’t have immediate answers. But we will find them. We will continue our work – peacefully, publicly, effectively. Russia will be free! “