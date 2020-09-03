E.t was not long before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s demands and demanded that the government in Moscow explain the “outrageous” poisoning of Alexei Navalnyj. Britain will work with its “international partners to ensure that justice is established,” he said in London on Wednesday. Then Johnson added that the British finally knew the fatal consequences of the neurotoxin Novitschok “from their own experience”.

He was alluding to the attempted murder of the former double agent Sergej Skripal, who was found passed out on a park bench in March 2018 together with his daughter Julia in Salisbury, southern England. It took weeks for the two to be released from the hospital; since then they have lived in an unknown place. Nevertheless someone died as a result of the attack, it was the British woman Dawn Sturgess. In Amesbury, a neighboring parish of Salisbury, she and her partner Charlie Rowley discovered a perfume bottle in a wastebasket and sprayed themselves with it days later. The police confirmed that the bottle contained Novichok and was probably thrown in the trash by the perpetrators after the attempted murder of Skripal. Rowley survived the poisoning while Sturgess died after eight days in Salisbury Hospital.

As in the Navalnyj case, the Russian government then denied having anything to do with the crime and accused the British government of disinformation. After London expelled 23 Russian diplomats (and Moscow 23 British diplomats), Theresa May’s government managed to persuade more than twenty states to come together to respond. The United States expelled sixty Russian diplomats with an intelligence background. Canada, Australia and Ukraine joined the initiative. Many EU states also took part; in Germany four diplomats were sent back to Russia. However, several member countries did not participate, including Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Slovakia. May spoke in May 2018 of the “largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history” and thanked the House of Commons for the “great solidarity of our friends and partners”.

Whether the government’s measures impressed Russian President Vladimir Putin is controversial, but at least they went far beyond the usual steps. The case of Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned with the radioactive polonium-210 in a London hotel in 2006, had almost no consequences for the Russian government. The then Prime Minister Tony Blair left the unsuccessful demand on Moscow to extradite the murder suspect Andrei Lugovoi. Even when a public inquiry ten years later revealed that the murder of the former Russian agent and later dissident was “most likely” ordered directly from the Kremlin, the response was harsh but mild.

The then Prime Minister David Cameron only frozen the accounts of Lugovoi and an accomplice. Cameron spoke of a “heinous crime” and an “unacceptable breach of international law”, but at the same time declared that Britain had to maintain “a certain form of relationship” with Moscow, even in view of the war in Syria, which was then full. He acts with “a clear eye and a very cold heart”.

Experts doubt that Litvinenko and Skripal were the only victims of the Russian secret service on British soil. Investigative reporter Heidi Blake and a team from the “Buzzfeed” editorial team researched a total of 14 unsatisfactorily resolved deaths in the kingdom that the American secret service is said to have linked to Moscow. The most prominent is the businessman and regime critic Boris Berezowski, who was found hanged in his home in 2013. The Labor MP Yvette Cooper, chairman of the interior committee in the lower house, called on the government in March 2018 to investigate these cases and to involve the “National Crime Agency”.