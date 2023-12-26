After weeks of silence, Russian opponent Alexei Navalny returns to social media from the penal colony in the Russian Arctic where he was transferred. «Don't worry about me. I'm fine”, he wrote, publishing a series of messages on

The post of the Russian dissident

«Now I live above the Arctic Circle. In the village of Kharp on Yamal. The nearest city has the beautiful name of Labytnangi”, confirms the Russian opponent on social media, where he ironically defines himself as “a Santa Claus with a special regime”, alluding to the beard he has grown in the meantime and the heavy clothes for the cold . The 20 days of travel “were quite exhausting, but I'm still in good spirits,” says the dissident. «They brought me here on Saturday night. And I was transported with such caution and on such a strange route (Vladimir – Moscow – Chelyabinsk – Yekaterinburg – Kirov – Vorkuta – Kharp) that I did not expect anyone to find me here before mid-January.” For this reason «I was very surprised when yesterday the cell door was opened with the words: “A lawyer is here for you”. He told me that you had lost me and some of you were even worried. Thank you very much for your support”, says Navalny again.

In the messages, the opponent also describes his conditions of detention in some detail: “Unfortunately there are no reindeer, but there are huge shepherd dogs,” he says. “I look out the window where I can see the night, then the evening and then the night again and the fence is very close.” «I also went for a walk in a courtyard with snow on the ground. And I saw a convoy, not like in central Russia, but like in the movies: with machine guns, warm gloves and felt boots. And with the same beautiful, fluffy sheepdogs. Anyway, don't worry about me. I am fine. I'm totally relieved to have finally made it. Thanks again everyone for your support. And happy holidays.” Then he concludes: «Since I'm Santa Claus, you're probably wondering what the presents are. But I am a Santa Claus with a special regime, so only those who have behaved very badly receive gifts.”

The place where Navalny is locked up

In the Siberian village of Kharp stands the IK-3 penal colony where the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny finds himself detained. To get there you have to go beyond the Arctic Circle and be ready for minus 30 degrees these days.

He had disappeared into thin air for three weeks

Navalny had been missing since December 6th. Russian President Vladimir Putin's most fearsome opponent, who had often denounced episodes of corruption in the Kremlin, was sentenced in 2021 to 19 years in prison for extremism. He was imprisoned in a prison in central Russia, 230 kilometers from Moscow and then, three weeks ago, all trace of him was lost. On December 18 he failed to appear via video link at a court hearing in the town of Kovrov, fueling fears for his fate. Then the announcement from his spokeswoman Kira Iarmych: «We have found Navalny. He is in penitentiary colony number 3 in the city of Kharp, he is well and his lawyer managed to visit him.”

On For Zhdanov, the desire to isolate the dissident in view of the presidential elections scheduled for March 17 in Russia was clear from the beginning.

«We found Alexei Navalny! Thanks to our supporters, activists, journalists and media who have been concerned about Alexei's fate, who never tire of writing about his situation and who try to find out where he is. From the beginning it was clear that the authorities wanted to isolate Alexei, especially before the elections. His location was hidden. There was a total blockade of information about him. Even today, the Supreme Court says they don't know where he is,” he wrote. «There was a lot of false information sent to us. We sent out 618 requests, and the lawyers searched every pre-trial detention center, sometimes repeatedly. And this is just a small part of everything we have done. We tried to exclude as many colonies and pre-trial detention centers as possible. We didn't limit ourselves to legal work,” he added.

Navalny's lawyers: “He's fine”

His lawyers' relief at finding him behind bars in IK-3 is tempered by the harshness of Kharp's conditions. Navalny “is well, at least as far as is possible in his condition”, reported the dissident's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysch, adding that a lawyer was able to visit him. The US State Department also welcomed the dissident's reappearance, but said it was “deeply concerned” by his conditions during his “unjust detention”.

Reaching Navalny, for his close collaborators, will not be easy from now on. The closest town to Kharp, Vorkuta, is 100 kilometers away. The Yamalo-Nenets region where the detention center is located was home to some of the harshest gulags associated with coal mines during the Soviet Union. «It is almost impossible to reach the colony. It is almost impossible to deliver letters there. It is perhaps the highest level of isolation that is possible in the world” added Navalny's head of strategy, Leonid Volkov, on X.

According to Yarmish, he added that the dissident's transfer is linked to the upcoming presidential elections in March, in which Putin aims to be re-elected as head of the Kremlin. “They deliberately sent him to that particular colony to isolate him as much as possible, to not give him the opportunity to communicate with the world. This is happening precisely because he, despite being in prison, still remains Putin's main opponent.”