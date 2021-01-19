Alexei Navalny, as someone arriving from abroad, will spend 14 days in quarantine alone in a three-bed cell in the Moscow SIZO-1 (Matrosskaya Tishina). This was told by the executive secretary of the Moscow POC Alexey Melnikov, reports RIA News…

Melnikov said that upon arrival at the pre-trial detention center, Navalny, as expected, took a shower.

In the isolation ward, he was given bedding, dishes and a hygiene kit. There is a kettle, refrigerator, TV set and hot water in his cell.

According to a POC spokesman, Navalny said that there was no moral or physical pressure on him from the staff of the institution.

On January 18, a court at a field session in Khimki near Moscow arrested him for 30 days.

The detention of Navalny at Sheremetyevo airport became known on Sunday, January 17. This happened on the basis of the decision of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for Moscow, according to which Navalny was put on the wanted list for systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period. The UFSIN noted that the detainee’s lawyer was aware of this decision, and also got acquainted with the submission of the criminal executive inspectorate to cancel the conditional sentence and execute the sentence imposed by the sentence.

Navalny was transported to Berlin on August 22, 2020. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors, who also conducted research, said that they did not find any poisons.