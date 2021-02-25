Alexey Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) convoyed from Moscow – he left the capital’s SIZO No. 1 “Matrosskaya Tishina”. About this on Thursday, February 25, on his page in Twitter said Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev.

“Alexei Navalny has been convoyed from pre-trial detention center-1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia,” Kobzev wrote, without giving other details. The side of Navalny’s defense was not told to which particular correctional institution the convict was sent.

On February 20, a source reported that Navalny would be transferred to a colony in Central Russia.

Earlier on the same day, the Moscow City Court of Appeal recognized the decision to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one. At the same time, his sentence was reduced by 50 days. He must serve 2.5 years in a colony.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow, at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service, made a decision to replace the sentence for the convicted person for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence.

In December 2014, he was sentenced to 3 years 6 months of suspended imprisonment with a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of committing fraudulent acts and money laundering (in the Yves Rocher case). His brother Oleg received the same term, but real.

Navalny was detained on January 17 at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany, where he was receiving treatment. The oppositionist fell into a coma on August 20 last year, he felt bad during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. On August 22, he was taken to a German clinic, whose doctors announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors found no traces of the poison.