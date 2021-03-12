Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny was taken away from the Kolchugino pre-trial detention center in the Vladimir region. About it TASS said his lawyer Vadim Kobzev.

He added that now there is no information about Navalny’s whereabouts. “We have been at the pre-trial detention center since the beginning of the day. Now we were told that he had been taken out of the detention center. They don’t say where and why, ”the defender specified.

Related materials

Earlier, on March 3, another opposition lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, said that according to the law, a convicted person cannot be transferred to a colony with a sentence that has not entered into force. “And there is such a case in the libel case, the complaint to which has not yet been considered and not even appointed,” she explained.

On the same day, it was reported that Navalny was undergoing quarantine in the Kolchugino pre-trial detention center before being sent to IK-2 in Pokrov.

On February 20, the Moscow City Court recognized as legal the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. At the same time, his sentence was reduced by 50 days – he must serve in a colony for 2 years 6 months.

In December 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months of suspended imprisonment with a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of committing fraudulent acts and money laundering (in the Yves Rocher case). His brother Oleg received the same term, but real.