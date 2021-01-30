The amount of embezzlement incriminated to Alexei Navalny and his associates may increase 1.6 times – from 356 million to almost 587 million rubles. The blogger was suspected of fraud with cryptocurrency, RT reports, citing a law enforcement source.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the investigation has established a circle of alleged accomplices in the embezzlement from the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK). The amount of donations, which, according to investigators, Navalny “together with other persons” spent for personal purposes, may be more due to anonymous cryptocurrency transactions, the source explained.

“The investigation assigns the role of organizer to Alexei Navalny, who did not personally take part in financial transactions,” he added.

The increase in the amount in the case will lead to new interrogations and, very likely, to new charges, believes Sergei Karnaukhov, associate professor of the Department of Legal Support of the Market Economy of the RANEPA.

On December 28 last year, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) informed the court about the violation of the rules of conditional punishment by Alexei Navalny before and after the state of coma and asked to replace him with a real one. On January 17, the oppositionist was detained in Moscow, and the next day he was arrested for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case.

On July 20, 2020, the oppositionist announced the closure of the FBK in connection with the lawsuit of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to which the fund, Alexei Navalny and Lyubov Sobol must pay a total of 88 million rubles.