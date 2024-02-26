Alexey Navalny died “days” before he was freed under a prisoner swap which was in the “final phase” of negotiations but which had stalled due to Vladimir Putin's clear refusal. This is what Maria Pevchikh, of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, reveals on her YouTube channel, specifying that the exchange involved, in exchange for the release of the Russian opponent – and two American citizens – the release of Vadim Krasikov, a security services officer Russians detained in Germany.

According to what Pevchikh revealed, all that was missing was Putin's final assent to conclude the agreement that had been being worked on for two years: since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, efforts had been doubled to get Navalny out of prison amid fears, which later turned out to be well-founded, of a worsening of his prison situation, with the transfer in a remote penal colony in the Arctic, “hidden from the world” and subjected to “torture”, Pevchikih further denounced.

“Navalny was supposed to be released a few days later because we had made a decision on the exchange,” he said again, explaining that an offer had been presented to Putin at the beginning of February and that on the evening of February 15 everything appeared “in a final phase”. Instead the next day “Putin killed Navalny”continues the manager of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, accusing the Russian president of behaving like a “crazy mafia”, making the bargaining chip disappear to free the Russian officer serving a life sentence in Germany for killing a Georgian-Chechen dissident in Berlin .

Pevchikh revealed again that Roman Abramovich would have carried out the mediation and “presented the proposal to exchange Navalny”., the Russian oligarch and former owner of Chelsea Football Club, who acted as “informal negotiator for communication with American and European authorities”. He further explained that when he asked Abramovich for details on how, when and under what circumstances he communicated the offer to Putin, he “did not answer my questions, but he also did not deny” having done so.

Pevchik added that at first the idea of ​​an exchange seemed “impossible”, but then the idea of ​​”a humanitarian exchange” was achieved, with the release of “Russian spies in exchange for political prisoners”. And he recalls that Putin himself, in the controversial interview of recent weeks with the American journalist Tucker Carlson, had referred to the Krasikov case, in effect talking about the detention of the Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershokovich. But everything was in vain, and in the end Putin gave the order to kill Navalny, Pevchik still accuses, because the opponent “was a real politician”, followed by “millions of people: he was everything that Putin could not be and Putin hated him for it.”

“Preparations for an exchange of prisoners were underway. Aleksei could have been free”, confirmed Ivan Zhdanov, former director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, specifying that “Putin then decided to turn the tables at the last moment” . Finally, this also responds to what Zhdanov calls the “eternal reproach” that Navalny's entourage did nothing to save him.

Yulia Navalnaya: “We will understand who did it and how”

“Now we know exactly why Putin killed Aleksei,” Yulia Navalnaya, the dissident's widow and his political heir, said in a post on X. “We will certainly understand who exactly committed this crime and how exactly it was committed,” Navalnaya added.

Navalny spokesperson: “Goodbye in public by the end of the week”

Meanwhile, in a post on In the message Kyra Yarmish asks anyone who has “suitable premises” available to contact the staff after Navalny's body was returned to his mother last Saturday, nine days after the announcement of the opponent's death.