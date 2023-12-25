Conveyed from Vladimir Navalny was found in the Yamal colony “Polar Wolf”

Alexey Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; The FBK founded by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agent organizations, recognized as an extremist and also undesirable organization and banned in Russia) is currently in a correctional colony in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. His whereabouts have been unknown since early December.

IK-3 is located in the village of Kharp in the foothills of the Polar Urals, now part of the Labytnangi urban district. This maximum security colony is called “Polar Wolf”.

Navalny was taken from a colony in the Vladimir region

The prisoner was moved from maximum security IK-6 to Melekhovo, Vladimir region, at the end of autumn. He last participated in a court hearing via video conferencing on November 28. Subsequently, representatives of the institution claimed that they could not provide video communication due to technical problems.

See also Today's horoscope March 1, 2022: astral predictions sign by sign Then information appeared that Navalny was allegedly no longer listed in Vladimir IK-6, where he had been since June last year. His whereabouts were unknown, and lawyers were not allowed to see him. Later, the Federal Penitentiary Service clarified the situation and clarified that Navalny was transported to a colony in another region of the country

According to sources, on Saturday, December 23, he was among the 700 prisoners of IK-3 in Yamal. In addition, it is known that at least two weeks before the arrival of the convict, the colony was closed to visitors for sanitary quarantine.

Related materials:

Details about IK-3 “Polar Wolf” have become known

The Polar Wolf colony was founded in 1961 on the basis of the mothballed buildings of the former camp unit of the 501st Gulag construction site. Three years later, a medical unit, a boiler room, a bathhouse, a laundry, dormitories, a central checkpoint, as well as the first residential buildings for prisoners were erected on the territory.

The institution has a capacity of 1020 places. The majority of those serving sentences are persons convicted of committing especially serious crimes, sentenced to 20 or more years in prison. In 2002, a section for general-regime convicts was created there, and four years later – strict-security sections and penal colonies.

One of the most famous criminals who served time in IK-3 is the former co-owner of YUKOS Platon Lebedev

Currently, prisoners of IK-3 are required to work – they cultivate deer skins, make souvenirs from stone, sew uniforms, engage in woodworking and construction. There is also a subsidiary farm, a pig farm, and a poultry farm. In 1999, the Temple of Sergius of Radonezh was erected on the territory of the colony. Among the entertainment options, convicts have their own radio and television studios.

Photo: Igor Nadezhdin / Lenta.ru

The Moscow City Court sentenced Navalny to 19 years in a special regime colony

On August 4 of this year, the Moscow City Court sentenced Navalny to 19 years in prison. He was found guilty of financing extremist activities, public calls for extremist activities and involving minors in activities dangerous to their lives.

According to the investigation, no later than 2014, he created an extremist community, whose activities were aimed at undermining state integrity and the constitutional order in Russia. To finance the organization, management established eight non-profit organizations, including firms and foundations.

Last March, the Lefortovo Court in Moscow sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison for fraud and insult to court. He was sentenced to nine years in a maximum security colony and a fine of 1.2 million rubles, as well as a year and a half of restriction of freedom.