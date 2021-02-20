On appeal, a Russian court in Moscow dismissed a complaint by the oppositionist Alexei Navalny against a sentence on probation. This was announced by one of the judges on Saturday. The Kremlin critic now has to face several years of imprisonment in a penal camp.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The process is criticized for being politically motivated. Navalny was convicted in early February for allegedly violating probation conditions in a previous criminal case. At the time he was in Germany for treatment after a poison attack was carried out on him. After taking house arrest and imprisonment into account, he should serve another two years and eight months from three and a half years in prison. A multitude of other proceedings are threatening him.

In front of the courthouse in the north-east of the capital, security forces had taken a position, as a reporter from the German press agency reported on site. Another trial against Navalny was scheduled for Saturday afternoon. In the trial he is accused of insulting a 94 year old participant in World War II. The public prosecutor’s office demanded a large fine.

The 44-year-old was brought from pretrial detention to the courthouse early in the morning, photos showed. At the beginning of the hearing, Navalny was in a good mood, reported journalists from the courtroom. He referred to the European Court of Human Rights, which is demanding Nawalny’s release. The judge said: “We will discuss this later.” (dpa)