The commission of the correctional colony No. 2 of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Vladimir Region removed the founder of the FBK (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent and recognized as an extremist organization) Alexei Navalny from preventive accounting as prone to escape. It is reported by TASS with reference to the representative of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the region.

On June 30, an employee of the Moscow SIZO Matrosskaya Tishina told about Navalny’s plans to escape. In his report, an employee of the educational work group of the institution reported two cases when a prisoner expressed his intention to escape.

Earlier in June, the Petushinsky District Court of the Vladimir Region dismissed Navalny’s claim and recognized as legal that he was prone to escape. At the same time it was established that in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) the rights of the convict to an uninterrupted eight-hour sleep were not violated.

In October, Navalny was registered as a person who professes an extremist ideology and is prone to committing crimes of a terrorist nature and an extremist orientation.