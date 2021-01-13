The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) put Alexei Navalny on the wanted list. The relevant documents were at the disposal Telegram-channel Mash, but there is no official confirmation of the data yet.

According to them, the oppositionist has been wanted since December 29, 2020. At the same time, the search file was opened on November 27. The ruling states that Navalny did not appear in the Yves Rocher case and ignored control.

The founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) notified the Federal Penitentiary Service once – on November 23, announcing that he was undergoing rehabilitation and could not name a date for returning to Russia. As a result, the employees of the service decided that the oppositionist was evading control.

Earlier, Navalny announced his return to his homeland. According to him, the moment has finally come when he is almost recovered and can return home. The oppositionist announced that he would arrive in Moscow on Sunday, January 17th.

In late December, the Investigative Committee (IC) opened a criminal case against Navalny. He is suspected of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud on an especially large scale”), due to the collection of donations to a number of funds.

In the same month, the FSIN warned the founder of FBK about the possibility of replacing the suspended sentence with a real one. The department said that the oppositionist evades the control of the criminal executive inspectorate, so his punishment can be replaced. The FSIN indicated that Navalny was discharged from the Berlin clinic “Charite” on September 20, and by October 12 “all the consequences of his illness had passed.” Thus, the oppositionist must appear at the Moscow branch of the department in accordance with the court’s verdict. On December 28, Navalny, who is still in Germany, was notified of the need to visit the FSIN.

Navalny’s health deteriorated sharply during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic, whose specialists announced the discovery of traces of a substance from the Novichok group in the Russian’s body. Russian doctors, who also conducted research, found no poisons. After his recovery, Navalny announced the involvement of the Russian leadership in his poisoning.