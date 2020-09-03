As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. To register, click here.

What happened?

• Inner cities are on fire, shops are looted – and Trump sees his chance: The president stirs up chaos and violence and then recommends himself in Kenosha as a guarantor of law and order. Will he manage to be re-elected for a second term?

• Merkel demands answers from Russia in the Navalny case: According to Merkel, the Kremlin critic Navalny was “undoubtedly” poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. The federal government is now threatening consequences.

• Accident car from Ku’damm is a 500 hp car: The accident car from Ku’damm was a rented BMW 750. The district mayor calls for more speed cameras, the traffic administration waves it away.

• A piece of paper destroys the red-red-green dreams: Influential left-wing politicians have published a paper that should scare Olaf Scholz. Red-red-green? More and more unlikely.

• Bergisch Gladbach Abuse Complex: With each search in the case, the already huge amount of data that the investigators have to evaluate grows – and that brings them to new tracks. Now 2000 pieces of evidence have been seized again in raids in several federal states. There are up to 30,000 suspects in total.

President Donald Trump visits the rubble after days of rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP

What was discussed?

• Changes in the insolvency obligation: After the regulation was suspended for a long time, companies have to file for insolvency again from October onwards. That can stifle the upswing. A comment by Carla Neuhaus.

• Can you call Corona skeptics “Covidiots”? Yes, you can, says the Berlin public prosecutor’s office. The statement was covered by freedom of expression. According to their own statements, the public prosecutor’s office checked hundreds of similar criminal charges against Esken on Wednesday on suspicion of insult and closed the proceedings without starting an investigation.

Changes to the insolvency obligation. Some retailers have already had to close permanently. Photo: dpa

What can T + subscribers read?

• How the Greens and FDP are preparing for cooperation after the federal election: Greens and Liberals are crazy enemies. But officials in both parties are working hard to bring them closer together. Our capital city office has the details.

• How the Elderly Are Deprived of Movement: The many older people urgently need sport. But in the corona crisis, the doors are often closed to them. A drastic example from Berlin.

• The dry forest affects amphibians: Years of drought are not only causing problems for trees, many animal species in the forests of Brandenburg are also in dire straits.Not just amphibians.

• Sneakers and handbags become luxury objects: There is more than half a million dollars in auction for a coveted pair of sneakers. Luxury handbags are also in demand.

What can we do?

• Read! Writer Giulia Caminito draws a unique and sensual in her new book “A day will come” Panorama of the turbulent 20th century in Italy.

• Look at art! Some of his pictures vibrate with sexual desire. But Jürgen Wittdorf was only able to live his identity after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Kunstverein Ost in Berlin shows his work.

• Think! The American philosopher Danielle Allen makes a plea for “political equality” – and against the master thinker of liberalism, John Rawls. More here.

• Netflixen! Wendy and Elmar instead of Superman and Batman: The Netflix movie “Freaks” problematizes the superhero topic in a typically German way.

• Cooking & Eating! As a child she was addicted to crusty bread, today she loves Japanese noodle soups – the famous director and author Doris Dörrie writes to us about her love for food.

Vibrant desire. Jürgen Wittdorf’s woodcut “Under the Shower” also has a homoerotic reading. Photo: courtesy KVOST and Schwules Museum Berlin

What should I know for tomorrow?

• The will start tomorrow evening German national soccer team against Spain in the Nations League. Kick-off is 8:45 p.m. in Stuttgart. How the teams finish at the tournament determines their placement in the seed lists at World and European Championships.

• The concert hall in Dortmund performs Haydn’s “The Creation” with a strict Corona protection concept. After a concert stop for months it is probably the first major choir concert in Germany with almost 90 musicians on stage and 790 listeners in the hall. The musicians have been tested several times and spend the rehearsal time in quarantine in the hotel.

Number of the day

76.1 Billion dollars. This is the amount by which Tesla founder Elon Musk’s net worth isgrown over the past year. It was mainly driven by a higher stock valuation of Tesla’s space division SpaceX. Musk was visiting Berlin today. Here you can read more about it, how quickly the Tesla factory in Grünheide is built you can read it at this point.