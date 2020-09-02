The Merkel government is now certain that the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been poisoned. Government spokesman Seibert presented the results.

Berlin – By the Russian government critic in treatment in Germany Alexei Navalny was according to the Federal government “The unequivocal proof” of a chemical Nerve agent from the Novichok group provided. The government spokesman said Steffen Seibert on Wednesday in Berlin.

