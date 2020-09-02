Updated:
The Merkel government is now certain that the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been poisoned. Government spokesman Seibert presented the results.
- The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is with a chemical Nerve agent been poisoned.
- Like government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced the substance was through a Special laboratory of the university hospital Charité proven beyond doubt.
- The Federal government spoke of an attack they “In the sharpest” condemn.
Berlin – By the Russian government critic in treatment in Germany Alexei Navalny was according to the Federal government “The unequivocal proof” of a chemical Nerve agent from the Novichok group provided. The government spokesman said Steffen Seibert on Wednesday in Berlin.
More here soon.
