Blogger Alexei Navalny was discharged from the hospital the day before. This was announced on Wednesday, September 23rd, in the message of the German clinic “Charite”, where he received treatment.

“Alexei Navalny, who has been at the Berlin University Hospital Charite since August 22, 2020, was discharged from hospital treatment yesterday. The condition improved to such an extent that it was possible to stop urgent treatment, ”the press service of the medical institution said.

In total, Navalny spent 32 days at the Charite, of which 24 days he spent in the intensive care unit.

“Taking into account the course of the disease and the current condition of the patient, the attending physicians consider a full recovery possible,” the clinic added.

At the same time, doctors do not exclude long-term consequences for the patient’s body.

Navalny felt unwell during the Tomsk-Moscow flight on 20 August. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, the blogger was taken to the ambulance hospital No. 1. At the Charite clinic in Berlin, the Russian was allegedly found to have signs of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

On September 2, the German government announced that Navalny had been poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. There was no evidence of this. Berlin does not respond to official inquiries from the Russian side, while demanding from Moscow some materials for an investigation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called on the FRG for cooperation. On September 9, the department expressed a strong protest to the German Ambassador, Gez Andreas von Gaire, noting that the situation is being used to discredit the Russian Federation in the international arena, and further silence of Germany will be regarded as a refusal to establish the truth within the framework of an objective investigation and a provocation.

On the same day, Germany announced that it had submitted the results of Navalny’s analyzes to the OPCW. However, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said that the organization had not received any materials on the “Navalny case”.

On September 14, Charité reported that the blogger’s health had improved, and the next day, Navalny published his first post on Instagram after coming out of a coma. On September 17, an entry appeared on his blog that poison was allegedly found in a bottle of water from which he drank in a Tomsk hotel.

The blogger said that when he felt bad, the employees of the Anti-Corruption Foundation called a lawyer and together with him began to collect “evidence” in Navalny’s hotel room. It is alleged that on one of the bottles, experts from Germany, two weeks after the incident, allegedly found traces of the Novichok poisonous substance. At the same time, neither the blogger nor his entourage explained how the bottle got into the hands of foreign experts.

In turn, Professor, Doctor of Chemical Sciences Leonid Rink, one of the creators of the Soviet military poisoning system “Novichok”, said that if Navalny had been “poisoned” with this substance through a bottle of water, then not only he would have died, but everyone who touched the container.