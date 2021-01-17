Alexei Navalny, who was wanted in December 2020, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. About it reports management of the FSIN in the capital.

Navalny was put on the wanted list on the basis of a decree issued on December 29, 2020 by the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in Moscow for systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period with an order to take measures to arrest him when establishing his whereabouts.

The further measure of restraint for Navalny will be determined by the court, before that he will be in custody. Navalny’s lawyer was previously familiarized with the decision to cancel the conditional sentence and the execution of the sentence imposed by the sentence.

In 2014, Navalny was sentenced to three years and six months in prison with a fine of 500 thousand rubles for committing fraudulent activities and legalizing money acquired in a criminal way. The court ruled to consider the sentence imposed as a suspended sentence with a probationary period of five years. The court later extended the probationary period for a year. However, during 2020, Navalny recorded multiple violations of the conditions of the probationary period, according to which he was obliged to appear for registration at the criminal executive inspection of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia twice a month on certain days.

Navalny’s calls to the UII were suspended for the period when he was being treated in Germany. However, in October 2020, it became known from official publications that Navalny was discharged from the clinic on September 23. Later he himself confirmed this information in a notification sent to the FPS, but did not provide any objective reasons for not appearing for registration with the FPS.

Navalny was transported to Berlin on August 22. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic “Charite”, where local doctors announced the discovery in the blogger’s body of a substance from the “Novichok” group. At the same time, Russian doctors who also conducted research did not find any poisons.