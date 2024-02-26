Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was murdered on the eve of a possible prisoner swap that could have brought him safely to the West. This is what veteran Russian investigative journalist Maria Pevchich, also the chairman of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, claims in a video message published on Monday.
Cato Bruinewoud, Bob van Huët
Latest update:
15:52
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#39Navalny #close #prisoner #exchange #killed #minute39
Leave a Reply