Prosecutor Ekaterina Frolova asked to appoint 3.5 years of imprisonment and a fine of 950 thousand rubles for the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny for libel against the veteran of the Great Patriotic War, 94-year-old Ignat Artemenko. Reported by RAPSI.

Earlier on February 16, the prosecutor supporting the state prosecution asked the court to impose a fine in the debate between the parties. According to her, the defendant’s offensive comments were viewed by a large number of his followers on Twitter and Telegram.

“Ignat Sergeevich stood in his uniform with orders and medals, and these crazy words of the defendant were placed under the video,” notes Frolova. She indicated that in court the accused, instead of apologizing to the veteran, continued to insult him.

The prosecutor noted that each of the participants in the video could have filed a statement of defamation, since the defendant’s insults applied to everyone. The testimonies of witnesses in court prove his guilt.

“Navalny used the trial only as a political tribune, without saying anything on the merits of the case,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on his Telegram channel and on his Twitter page, in which Artemenko, designer Artemy Lebedev, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova expressed their civic position in support of amendments to the Russian Constitution. Navalny called the participants in the video corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors.