A court at a retreat in Khimki near Moscow arrested Alexei Navalny for 30 days, who was put on the wanted list at the end of December and detained on January 17 at Sheremetyevo airport. Reported by TASS with reference to the lawyer Vadim Kobzev.

“The Khimki court decided that Navalny would be under arrest until February 15,” the lawyer said.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry explained the exit format of the trial over Navalny. The department noted that this format was chosen due to quarantine restrictions.

The arrest of the oppositionist at the Sheremetyevo airport became known on Sunday, January 17. This happened on the basis of the decision of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for Moscow, according to which Navalny was put on the wanted list for systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period.

In 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months in prison with a fine of 500 thousand rubles for committing fraudulent acts and money laundering. The court ruled to consider the sentence imposed as a suspended sentence with a probationary period of 5 years. The court later extended the probationary period for a year. However, during 2020, Navalny recorded multiple violations of the conditions of the probationary period, according to which he was obliged to appear for registration at the criminal executive inspection of the Federal Penitentiary Service twice a month on certain days.

Navalny’s calls to UII were suspended while he was being treated in Germany. However, in October 2020, it became known from official publications that the patient was discharged on September 23. Later, he himself confirmed this information in a notification sent to the UFSIN, but did not provide objective reasons for his failure to appear at the inspection. At the end of December, the FSIN put Navalny on the wanted list for evading control of the criminal executive inspection.

Navalny was transported to Berlin on August 22, 2020. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient, who fell into a coma, was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors, who also conducted research, said that they did not find any poisons.