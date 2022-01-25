FBK founder (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) Alexei Navalny is included in the list of terrorists and extremists. Updated List of Relevant Organizations and Individuals placed on the Rosfinmonitoring website.

In addition to Navalny, the list included his closest supporters, who also became defendants in the extremism case. Among them are Lyubov Sobol, Vyacheslav Gimadi, Georgy Alburov and Ruslan Shaveddinov and others.

According to Russian law, banks freeze the funds of persons included in this list and suspend their servicing.

Earlier, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov were on the same list. They left Russia

On January 14, it was reported that Rosfinmonitoring added FBK Director Ivan Zhdanov and Acting Chairman of the Russia of the Future party Leonid Volkov to the list of terrorists and extremists.

“Volkov Leonid Mikhailovich, November 10, 1980, the city of Sverdlovsk (…) Zhdanov Ivan Yuryevich, August 17, 1988, the city of Moscow,” they are reported in the national section of the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring.

Volkov and Zhdanov had previously left Russia.

Navalny has been in prison for almost a year. The Federal Penitentiary Service considers him prone to extremism and terrorism

The decision to leave Navalny on the preventive register of the Federal Penitentiary Service as a person professing an extremist ideology and prone to committing terrorist and extremist crimes was taken by the commission of IK-2 in Pokrov, where he is serving his sentence.

On October 7, 2021, Navalny was removed from the register as a prisoner prone to escape, but he was immediately marked as prone to extremism and terrorism. He contested this decision.

In January 2021, after undergoing treatment, Navalny returned to Russia and was detained at the airport. On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow overturned his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case for violating the terms of probation. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. In the colony, according to the decision of the Moscow City Court of February 20, he will stay for 2.5 years.

The situation around Navalny became the reason for new anti-Russian sanctions

On August 20, 2020, Navalny’s health deteriorated sharply during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. On August 22, he was taken to a Berlin clinic, whose specialists announced the discovery in the body of a Russian of traces of a poisonous substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors claim that no poisons were found. After recovering, Navalny announced the involvement of the Russian leadership in his poisoning. Moscow denies all accusations, citing the unwillingness of foreign countries, in particular Germany, to cooperate to investigate the incident.

On March 2, due to the situation around Navalny, the European Union introduced sanctions against “high-ranking officials” of Russia. In particular, the restrictions included the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin, the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov (he was fired on November 25 by decree of President Vladimir Putin amid a torture scandal in Russian colonies), the head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, as well as the Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov. They are prohibited from entering the EU countries, and they cannot keep funds in the banks of the EU countries.