Alexei Navalny plans to return to Russia – although he is threatened with imprisonment there. Political martyrdom, however, does not pay off in Russia.

It’s real satire: The Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny wants to return to his home country next Sunday with the Russian airline Pobeda, which means “victory” in German. The question, however, is who will triumph over whom in the end. Because Navalny could not only be arrested at Moscow’s Vnukowo airport, but also land straight in prison.

The latest announcement by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) suggests that Navalny’s suspended sentence will be converted to several years’ imprisonment by court order for violating conditions. Somebody say that there is no transparency in Russia. Michail Gorbachev, the father of glasnost, sends his regards!

Unfortunately, there is little reason to believe that the authorities will not follow through with their announcement in the case of Navalny, which has been on the nationwide Russian wanted list since the end of December. After all, President Vladimir Putin would like to know this man, whose name he does not mention, underground, or at least not in Russia.

One can only speculate about Nawalny’s reasons for going to the bear’s den. It is undisputed that opposition work from abroad, despite all digital possibilities, is arduous. And in Russia there are Duma elections coming up next September. Incidentally, the Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya is also experiencing this in her exile in Lithuania. Unlike Navalny, she has fortunately been spared a stay in prison so far.

With Navalny there is also the fact that he likes the agent provocateur is not afraid of confrontation. But martyrdom, whether in the cemetery or under lock and key, does not bring political dividends in Russia. How else can you explain that Nawalny’s approval ratings even fell a little after the revelations about the must-have masterminds behind the attack with the Novichok poison at the end of December.

Should Navalny really show up in Moscow at the weekend, it would at least be clear that he had not been invited to the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, writes a Telegram user. You could almost be amused by this black humor, but the laughter gets stuck in your throat. Because for Navalny the situation is deadly serious.