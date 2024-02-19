Navalny's death, the mystery of the exact time. The time hole and the suspicions

On the death of Alexei Navalny there are too many things that don't add up compared to the official reconstruction of the facts provided by the Russian authorities. Above all there is the dark point of the hour of death, a crucial issue for establishing the causes. The death was announced by the Jamalo-Nenets Federal Penitentiary Service on February 16th at 4.19pm local time (2.19pm in Moscow and 12.19pm in Italy): “Navalny felt ill after a walk, losing consciousness almost immediately.” But the opponent – we read in Repubblica – said that he was given free time much earlier. “Nothing invigorates you like one walk to Jamal at 6.30 in the morning“, he joked. According to the death certificate, delivered to his mother Lyudmila on Saturday, the death would have occurred two hours before the announcement, at 2.17 pm local time. But an inmate in the same penal colony spoke of “an incomprehensible agitation” on the night of Thursday 15th: evening roll call “significantly accelerated”, “strengthened security“, comings and goings by car “until late at night”.

Of the death of Navalnyhe said, the inmates would have learned the next day at 10, “before the official announcement”. As of Friday evening – continues Repubblica – the autopsy had not yet been carried out, according to the Novaja Gazeta Europe source. “Some say that the order to wait came from Moscow The specialists from the capital, others that doctors refused to perform an autopsy. It's a political issue and it's unclear how it will end. If you do an autopsy and then the order comes to change the result, you can't get away with it.” Moscow's envoys have arrived on the evening of the 17th: representatives of the central offices of the Investigative Committee and the Federal Penitentiary Service. “Many of us they breathed a sigh of relief“, said a local source. “Now the whole story of Navalny's body falls on the shoulders of the investigators“. The Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta quotes a paramedic from Salekhard hospital: “Bruises were found on Navalny's body“.