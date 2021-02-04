The context is tense, but the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, still goes to Moscow (Russia), Thursday, February 4, in order to probe the Kremlin’s willingness to cooperate. This mission was maintained despite the end of non-acceptance of requests for the release of Alexeï Navalny, sentenced Tuesday to nearly 3 years in prison. The envoy is due to spend two days in the Russian capital, until February 6. He has asked to see the political opponent convicted and he also wants to meet representatives of civil society.

The Spaniard knows he will have a difficult game against Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2004. Moscow refuses any interference in its internal affairs and has warned the Europeans against the “stupidity” to condition the future of their relationship with Russia to the fate of the opponent. Moreover, Josep Borrell is under no illusions. “I will probably not obtain the release of Alexeï Navalny”, he said Monday.

Josep Borrell’s mandate was finalized on Wednesday, as reservations were expressed by several member states and the European Parliament on the advisability of his trip. In addition, some wanted to mention the threat of sanctions to put pressure on Moscow to obtain the release of the opponent.

Foreign ministers will have a first discussion on February 22 on the results of his mission. They will have to draw conclusions and options to present to European leaders who will meet at the end of February, before their summit devoted to the relationship with Russia at the end of March. “Europeans will consider the consequences to be drawn from this visit”, explained Wednesday the head of the French diplomacy Jean-Yves Le Drian. “New sanctions are not excluded”, for its part warned Germany.

During his mission, Josep Borrell wants to address several security issues, such as Ukraine, the Caucasus, Syria, Libya or Africa. He also wants to discuss global warming or the Iran nuclear deal.