Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with a Novichok class war toxin, reacted sharply to Vladimir Putin’s words about the possible cause of his condition. Let us remind you that the Russian president seriously believes that Navalny himself could have arranged a provocation.

In his Instagram, the oppositionist ironically “supported” the spy version from the owner of the Kremlin.

“I think that (the version. – Author) deserves the closest study. Cooked in the kitchen “Novichok”. He took a soft sip from a flask on the plane. I fell into a coma. Prior to that, I agreed with my wife, friends and colleagues that if the Ministry of Health insists that they take me to Germany for treatment, they would not allow it to be done. To die in the Omsk hospital and end up in the Omsk morgue, where the cause of death would be established “lived enough”, – this is the ultimate goal of my cunning plan, ”he wrote.

However, Navalny noted, “the great and wise” intelligence officer Putin managed to unravel the insidious plan.

“Putin has outplayed me. He just can’t be fooled. As a result, I, like a fool, lay in a coma for 18 days, but did not achieve my goal. The provocation failed! “ He added ironically.

Recall that immediately after the publication of the Bundeswehr laboratory data on the reasons for the poisoning of the Russian politician, which were then confirmed by experts from France and Sweden, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said that all Novichok stocks in Russia were allegedly destroyed.

The oppositionist himself intends to return to Russia after his recovery. He can already move and is fully aware of what happened to him.

