As many as 56 arrests in 13 Russian cities

Fifty-six arrests in 13 cities: this is the toll of the repression by the Russian authorities on the day of Alexey Navalny's funeral in Moscow.

The crowd: “Love is stronger than death”

When the coffin was removed from the hearse, the head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation created by Navalny and then dismantled, Ivan Zhdanov, wrote on social media: “The family says goodbye to him. Now the coffin is being lowered with a special elevator into the grave and everyone can approach to throw a handful of earth”. Outside the cemetery a large crowd crowded to enter and in the videos posted on Telegram people can be heard chanting “love is stronger than death”.

One person arrested during the funeral

At least one person was arrested at the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny: this was reported by the monitoring group OVD-Info which claims that another 22 people were stopped as they tried to leave their homes to attend the ceremony.

Foreign ambassadors at the funeral

To Western ambassadors and diplomats entry into the church was not permitted. The diplomats waited outside like so many other people. Among others, the ambassadors of Germany Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, of France Pierre Levy and of the United States Lynne Tracy, dressed in black and with some red roses in their hands. There is also the Italian chargé d'affaires Pietro Sferra Carini. The British Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote on X that Putin “tried to silence Navalny, but the world was watching. On the day of his funeral we remember his spirit of defiance in the face of the brutality of the Russian regime and his own courage in opposing corruption. We must continue to hold Russia to account.”

Widow Yulia: “I will love you forever”

Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who lives abroad and was not at the funeral, posted a farewell message to her husband on X with a video of their life together. “Thank you for 26 years of absolute happiness. Yes, even the last three years of happiness. For the love, for always supporting me, for making me laugh even from prison, for the fact that you always thought of me. I don't know how to live without about you, but I'll try to make you up there happy for me and proud of me. I don't know if I can stand it or not, but I'll try. I will Always Love You. Rest in peace“.

Navalny: 3 hours before funeral, queue of people in front of church

Already three hours before the official start of the funeral ceremony for Aleksei Navalny, in front of the church of the icon of the Mother of God 'relieve my sorrows' in the Maryno district of Moscow, a queue of people with flowers in their hands waiting to take part in the farewell to the Russian opponent.

The images of the orderly and silent queue, channeled between barriers and under strict police surveillance, were spread by the social channels of Navalny's team, which promises a live broadcast of the funeral on the YouTube channel of the politician who died in prison on February 16th.

Navalny: hearse arrived at church, crowd applauds

The hearse with the body of Aleksei Navalny has arrived at the church of the icon of the Mother of God 'ease my pains' in Maryno, a south-eastern suburb of Moscow, where the opponent's funeral will take place. The crowd queuing to participate applauded.

FROM NAVALNY'S YOU TUBE CHANNEL: WATCH THE FUNERAL HERE

In Voronezh, 7 people on their way to his funeral were stopped

In Voronezh, about 500 kilometers south of Moscow, police stopped at least seven people on their way to the capital for the funeral of opponent Aleksei Navalny. According to what was reported by one of Navalny's local collaborators, Evgehni Karpov, among the people whose trace has been lost there also appears to be a member of the electoral campaign of the failed pacifist candidate Boris Nadezhdin, who was prevented from challenging Valdimir Putin in the mid-month presidential elections.