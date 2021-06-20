The announcement comes four days after the end of the first summit between the presidents of the USA and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Moscow linked to the poisoning of Russian opponent Alexsei Navalny last August. This was stated by a White House adviser.

At CNN, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said: “We are preparing another series of sanctions.” The announcement comes four days after the end of the first summit between the presidents of the USA and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. On that occasion, during the press conference following the face-to-face in Geneva, the head of the White House warned that it would be “devastating” for Moscow if Navalny died. For his part, the Kremlin leader has dismissed Washington’s concerns, saying the US cannot teach Russia lessons on rights.