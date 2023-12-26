In a message published on social media, Alexey Navalny, who is locked up in the Ik-2 penal colony in the Russian Arctic, assures that he is “well”. Yesterday the lawyers of the Russian dissident, who had not been heard from for days after his transfer from the Ik-6 colony in the Vladimir region, announced that they had found Navalny in the penal colony in the far north of Russia, 2 thousand kilometers from Moscow .

“I'm the new Santa Claus – writes jokingly about the traditional Arctic home of Santa Claus and the fact that he wears a sheepskin coat, fur hat and shoes and that he has grown a beard in the 20 days of his transfer – unfortunately there are no reindeer, but very beautiful German shepherds. I don't say 'ho, ho, ho', but 'oh, oh, oh' – he continues referring to the traditional call of Santa Claus – when I look out the window and see the night, then the afternoon and then the night again”.

Regarding your transfer, the dissident claims to be “very tired” and even expected no one to know about him until mid-January. For weeks his staff and his lawyers had been reporting Navalny's disappearance after he failed to show up at several court hearings. ”

That's why I was surprised when they opened the cell door and told me: 'A lawyer has come to see you,'” he added, thanking him for the support and support he received. “Don't worry about me, I'm relieved that I arrived. “he then added.

“Now that I'm Santa Claus – he then concluded the series of posts published on