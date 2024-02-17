The G7 turns the spotlight on the death of Alexei Navalny, the opponent of Vladimir Putin who died yesterday in prison in Russia. The foreign ministers at the summit expressed “their indignation” at the death in prison of Navalny, “unjustly convicted for legitimate political activities and his fight against corruption”. The heads of diplomacy of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States meeting in Monaco under the presidency of Antonio Tajani “asked the Russian authorities to fully clarify the circumstances of his death” with a document that it does not explicitly mention Putin.

And, according to a statement by Tajani as chair of the meeting, they called on Russia to “stop its unacceptable persecution of political dissent, as well as its systematic repression of freedom of expression and unjust limitation of civil rights.”

The ministers, on the topic of the war in Ukraine, “underlined that Russia will have to pay for the damage and devastation it is causing to Ukraine and its population”. The ministers “reaffirmed their determination to keep Russia's sovereign assets in their jurisdictions frozen until it pays for the damage it has caused.”

G7 members “will continue to explore all possible avenues to help Ukraine obtain compensation from Russia, in line with their respective legal systems and international law.”

The summit participants “strongly condemned North Korea's transfer of weapons to Russia, which directly violates UN Security Council resolutions.” “Strong concern” was expressed about “the potential for any transfer of nuclear or ballistic missile technology to North Korea or any Russian transfer to North Korea of ​​conventional weapons or other dual-use goods in violation of Council resolutions UN Security, which would further endanger peace and security in the world.”

The heads of diplomacy of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States call on Iran to “stop assistance to Russian forces and Russia's war of aggression” against Ukraine. “All countries” are asked to “prevent the supply of components or other goods for Iran's drone programs aimed at supporting Russia's war effort.”