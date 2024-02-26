DAccording to his team, the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison camp, could have been exchanged for the Tiergarten murderer imprisoned in Germany. “Navalny should be released in the next few days because we had reached a decision to replace him,” said the political director of the Navalny Anti-Corruption Fund, Maria Pevchich, in a video published on YouTube on Monday.

At the beginning of February, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin was made an offer according to which the zoo murderer Wadim K., who was convicted in Germany in December 2021, could have been handed over to Russia – in exchange for Navalny and two Americans. Pewtschich did not say who exactly was involved in the development of these supposed exchange plans and how specific they were.

The FAZ learned from Western government circles that German-Russian negotiations on a prisoner exchange were actually well advanced. Navalny was supposed to be exchanged for a murderer imprisoned in Germany, whose release Putin was very interested in. High representatives of the federal government therefore reacted with particular shock to the news of the death from Siberia.

Pevchich accused Putin of personally ordering Navalny's killing. He did not want to release Navalny at any price. Pewtschich suspects that he realized that the West was ready to exchange Vadim K. and then decided to get rid of Navalny as an exchange object. “This is the absolutely illogical, irrational behavior of a crazy Mafiosi,” she said.

Wadim K. murdered a Chechen exile in Berlin in 2019. K. is said to have committed the murder on behalf of Russian state authorities. There had been repeated speculation that Putin wanted to free him as part of a prisoner exchange. He most recently confirmed this in an interview with US talk show host Tucker Carlson.