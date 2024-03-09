The Russian dissident Alexei Navalny was allegedly ''slowly poisoned in the penal colony'' where he was detained. Her lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, claims this, stating that Navalny told her in April last year: “Look, I'm afraid of sounding paranoid, but it seems like they're slowly poisoning me here.”

Mikhailova said she was sentenced to prison precisely because of an intercepted conversation with Navalny in the colony, during which the politician expressed his concerns.

Meanwhile, through a tweet on the “day of remembrance of the dead”, the dissident's wife Yulia Navalnaya she thanked those who continue to remember her late husband. ''Alexei's parents – he writes – express gratitude to all those who came and come to greet him and remember him''.

Alexei Navalny's widow relaunched it just a few days ago the invitation to Russians to protest at 12pm on March 17, election day in Russia. “Everyone should join this movement – Navalnaya stated in a message spread on social media – Convince others. If we arrive at the same time, our voice will be stronger”.

“These are not elections. Putin will under no circumstances be a legitimate president, neither for you nor for me nor for anyone in the world – he insisted -. On March 17 we will be able to meet and see that we are many and that we are strong”. Before his death on February 16 in prison at the age of 47, Navalny had called on Russians to demonstrate during the next elections. The aim is to create long queues at the polling stations at midday because everyone showing up at the same time “is very simple and safe” and cannot be prohibited by the authorities.

“We must use election day to demonstrate that we exist and that there are many of us”, he stated in the video message a few days before the start of the voting operations which will continue from 15 to 17 March. Russians will be able to vote for any candidate other than Putin, whose victory (a fifth term in power) is taken for granted, cancel the ballot or – says Navalnaya – write “Navalny” in block capitals.