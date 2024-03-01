Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Press Split

The risk of arrest is great: there are protests against Putin at Alexei Navalny's funeral – despite the massive police presence.

Moscow – They don't want to be silenced: Thousands of people gave vent to their anger on the sidelines of Alexei Navalny's funeral. Despite the threat of punishment, they openly protested against President Vladimir Putin at the memorial service for the Kremlin opponent who died in the prison camp. “Russia without Putin!”, “Putin is a murderer!”, “Russia will be free!” and “No to war!” people chanted in unison, like the news agency dpa reported on Friday (March 1). The police, who had arrived with a large contingent, let them have their way. However, it was initially unclear whether the demonstrators would have to expect arrests and raids in the coming days.

Relatives attended the open casket on Friday Russia Farewell to the dead Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny taken. After a long back and forth with the authorities, the 47-year-old will be buried in a cemetery in a southern district of Moscow where he had lived for 17 years. Only close family members were allowed to attend the funeral, but his wife Yulia Navalnaya, who lives abroad, and his two children were not there. You risk being arrested if you enter Russia.

Funeral of Alexei Navalny: Anti-Putin protests accompany the funeral service

Navalny's support team, which is also abroad because of the threat of arrest, fought back tears as relatives kissed the body in the open coffin. The live images from the funeral could be seen on a YouTube stream. An orchestra played funeral music. The song “My way” was played. The body was then covered with a cloth before the coffin was closed and lowered into the ground. His wife Julia then posted an emotional farewell message on Instagram.

Despite the threat of arrest, thousands said goodbye at Alexei Navalny's funeral. © Uncredit/dpa/Montage

“We don’t forget”: Protesters accuse Putin of Navalny’s death

Despite the restrictions imposed by the authorities on the Navalny funeral service Thousands of people gathered on the way to the cemetery and in front of the church to say goodbye to the Kremlin critic. The police had already set up barriers made of metal mesh in the previous days. Behind them, demonstrators shouted “Nawalny, Navalny, Navalny” and chanted “We do not forget. We don’t forgive.” Many of the calls come from Navalny, who once brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets to protest against the Kremlin while free. Navalny's employees called on people to remain calm.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had previously warned against unauthorized protests. In Russia, demonstrations against the war in Ukraine, but also against the Kremlin, face severe penalties. Kremlin ruler Putin wants to be confirmed as president in an election in two weeks. Supporters and relatives of Navalny as well as human rights activists accuse Putin of having the Russian opposition leader murdered in custody. The Kremlin rejects this. But Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and US President Joe Biden also accused Putin of involvement in Navalny's death.

According to authorities, Navalny died on February 16 in the penal camp with the unofficial name “Arctic Wolf” in the Siberian Arctic region of Yamal. The circumstances of his death are mysterious and not clear. The politician, weakened by a poison attack in 2020 and repeated solitary confinement in the camp, is said to have collapsed during a tour of the icy prison yard and died despite attempts to resuscitate him. According to Navalny's team, the death certificate mentions “natural” causes. But there are always doubts about the official representation.

Is Putin cracking down on protests? Arrests feared after Navalny's funeral

But the Kremlin immediately tried to nip protests in the bud. In the days after Navalny's death was announced, police arrested hundreds of people in Russia who had raised their voices against Putin. Even silent protests were not tolerated. People who laid flowers in public places immediately found themselves in police custody. Again Daily Mirror reported, human rights organizations therefore called for particular caution. They were advised not to carry flags, photos of Navalny, ribbons or badges that are banned in Russia, it said. This includes the letter N in a circle – a symbol that the Russian state has classified as “extremist”.

Alexei Navalny is dead: protests, attacks, prison – his life in pictures View photo series

On Friday afternoon, however, the police were initially noticeably reserved. Although there were isolated arrests, the security forces behaved very “passively,” reported ARD correspondent Ina Ruck tagesschau.de. However, cameras were installed everywhere around the funeral service. This alone does not rule out the possibility that the authorities will take action after the fact when international attention has waned. (jkf)