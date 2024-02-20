Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Russian ambassador to Rome Alexei Paramonov on the Navalny case. This is what we learn from Farnesina sources.

A decision, that of Rome, which follows similar diplomatic moves made by other European capitals. Between yesterday and today, the respective Russian ambassadors were also summoned by Germany, Finland, Spain, Sweden, France and Poland, who asked the diplomatic representatives for clarification on the death of the Russian dissident, requesting a complete and transparent investigation.

In the evening, the Director General of the EEAS for Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and the OSCE, Michael Siebert, also today summoned the chargé d'affaires of the mission of the Russian Federation to the European Union, Kirill Logvinov, in Brussels. Siebert expressed “the Union's indignation at the death of the Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, for which the ultimate responsibility lies with President Putin and the Russian authorities”. Siebert called on Russia to allow an independent and transparent international investigation into the circumstances of Navalny's sudden death. He urged Russia “to return the body to the family without further delay and to allow the family to organize a funeral.” During the Russian diplomat's summons, Siebert reiterated that Russia must “immediately and unconditionally” release all other political prisoners, as well as all those held in cities across Russia, for paying tribute to Alexei Navalny.