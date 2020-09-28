Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny confirmed that he did meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Charite clinic. According to Aleksey, Merkel came to a hospital in Berlin, but this was not an official visit by the leader of the state, but a private meeting.

“There was a meeting, but you shouldn’t call it “secret”. Rather, a private meeting and conversation with the family “, – commented Bulk article in Spiegel, where journalists reported on Merkel’s trip to the clinic.

Recall that after the poisoning on August 20, Navalny first went to a clinic in Omsk, and from there he was transported to Berlin to the Charite Medical Center, where he is to this day.

A government laboratory in Germany has confirmed that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok neurotoxin, possibly an improved version of the toxin. Other laboratories in Europe have confirmed the conclusion of the German specialists.

