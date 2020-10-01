Alexey Navalny spoke about plans to return to Russia. In an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel, he said that he was not afraid of this, reports RBC.

As the blogger said, his main task is to remain “the guy who is not afraid.” “And I’m not afraid!” – he said.

According to Spiegel journalists, Navalny jokes and laughs a lot. The blogger is moving, accompanied by security.

In relation to him, the precautions were also increased: the water intended for the politician during the interview was randomly selected from the refrigerator in the editorial office of the publication. “However, when he wants to pour himself water from a bottle, he succeeds with difficulty, his hands tremble so much,” they describe.

Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. In the first two days, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him. They also introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was sent to a clinic in Berlin.

On September 2, the German government announced that military toxicologists had found traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body and called on the Russian government to respond to this information. Russian doctors noted that they had not identified any poisons. In September, Navalny was brought out of a coma and discharged. Rehabilitation will take several weeks, after which he plans to return to Russia.