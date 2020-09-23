Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was discharged from the hospital, spoke about the problems with the body after poisoning and what doctors advise him.

“The plans are still simple: a physiotherapist every day. Possibly a rehabilitation center. Stand on one leg. Take back control of your fingers completely. Keep balance. It’s funny, I dreamed of learning how to ride a wakeboard behind a boat on the wave and learned this summer. Now I’m learning to stand on one leg. All sorts of funny things showed up. For example, I cannot throw the ball with my left hand. I can even catch, but not throw. The brain just doesn’t want to make this movement. Or write by hand. Until recently, it did not work in a line. All the time I started in a column. Rehabilitation in general “, – writes Navalny on Instagram.

He said that when he was taken to the mirror for the first time in the hospital after a 16-day coma and 24 days in intensive care, he saw “a character from the movie“ The Lord of the Rings ”: “And believe me, it was not an elf at all. I was terribly upset – I thought that I would never be discharged. “

According to Alexei Navalny, in recent days in the clinic he was allowed to go out onto the common balcony for five minutes, twice a day. “True, the balcony was even more melancholy: the weather was fine, the sun was shining, there were some parks and trees below, and I was in the ward. But the day has come – hurray! After 32 days in the hospital, the doctors decided that further recovery requires not inpatient treatment, but the normalization of life. Walk, spend time with family. Immerse yourself in the routine of daily movements. And now – hop – I’m hobbled through the park in pants three sizes larger. First of all, he asked to take me somewhere where there are trees “, – Navalny confesses and thanks the doctors of the Charite clinic for the “incredible work.”

“Yesterday a neuropsychologist came and did tests to see if I was stupid. I ask: “What to do to quickly return from the point of view of not only physical, but also the head.” I liked the answer: “Read more, write on the social network. Play video games. ” I need to know if the hospital can get a PS 5 prescription. “, – the politician jokes.

As FACTS previously reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with French leader Emmanuel Macron, said that Navalny himself could have taken Novichok, which is allegedly not so difficult to manufacture.

Photo from the page of Alexei Navalny in social networks.

135

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter