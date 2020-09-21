According to the Kremlin critic, traces of the poison Novichok have been detected in and on the body of Alexei Navalny. “Two independent laboratories in France and Sweden and a special Bundeswehr laboratory have confirmed traces of Novichok in and on my body,” wrote Navalny in his first blog entry since he was poisoned a month ago.

The lack of a Russian investigation and allegations on Russian talk shows that Western states or its own supporters could be behind the attack, commented Navalny with the words: “I did not expect anything else”.

The Russian opposition member asked the Russian authorities to return the clothes that had been removed from him before his flight to Germany. “Given that Novichok was found on my body and that physical contact poisoning is very likely, my clothing is a very important piece of evidence,” he wrote.

On the online service Instagram, Navalny also shared a photo with his wife Julia with the words: “Now I know from experience: love heals and brings you back to life.” He remembers little since he was poisoned, but it helped him a lot in healing. “Julia, you saved me,” wrote the 44-year-old.

Navalny had collapsed on August 20 on a flight from Tomsk in Siberia to Moscow and two days later, at the insistence of his family and supporters, he was taken to Berlin University Hospital Charité for treatment. The 44-year-old is now conscious again and on the mend.

According to the German government, the opposition was “undoubtedly” poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group, which had been developed in the former Soviet Union. Moscow rejects the suspicion that Russian government agencies may have deliberately poisoned Navalny.

The Siberian police announced on Monday that they had questioned around 200 people as part of a preliminary investigation. For his part, Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said his staff would no longer collaborate with the Tomsk police. He accused the authorities of trying to hide a crime. “We will not take part in that.” (AFP)