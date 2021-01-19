Two days after his arrest, the team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny conducted research into an alleged luxury palace owned by President Vladimir Putin released.

The property, located on the Black Sea coast near Gelendzhik, cost 100 billion rubles (1.1 billion euros) and was paid for by “the biggest bribe in history,” according to research published on Navalny’s blog on Tuesday.

The property should therefore be 39 times the size of Monaco and have a casino, an ice rink and vineyards. About 7,000 hectares of land around the palace are owned by the domestic intelligence service FSB. The real owner of the luxury villa is Putin. The “Putin Palace” was financed by close confidants of the president – including the head of the Rosneft oil company, Igor Sechin, and the billionaire Gennady Timchenko.

An accompanying two-hour YouTube video, which was taped before Navalny’s return to Russia, received three million clicks within two hours. Navalny spoke of a “state within a state”. In this there is “a single and irreplaceable Tsar – Putin”. The opposition member accused the president of being “obsessed with wealth and luxury”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the allegations as “untrue”, according to the state news agency RIA Novosti. Navalny was arrested in Moscow on Sunday immediately after his return from Germany. In Berlin, he was treated after a poison attack in Siberia in August, for which the opposition officials hold the Kremlin responsible. On Monday, an urgent court sentenced him to 30 days in prison for violating probation conditions.

After the court decision, Navalny had called on his supporters to protest nationwide. In the video published on Tuesday, he also appealed to his compatriots to demonstrate against the government.

Navalny and his team have already published videos several times about the corruption and luxury life of the Russian elite. In 2017 they made a film public in which they accused the then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of large-scale corruption. The revelations sparked mass protests. (AFP)