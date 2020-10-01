Alexey Navalny, during an interview with the German Spiegel, tried to fulfill the request of journalists and portray “the most joyful face”. The result was posted in Instagram… The article in the German magazine will be accompanied by a photo where Navalny is depicted haggard, with compressed lips and without any hint of positive emotions.

The journalists mentioned that Navalny seemed to them more nervous than usual, but retained a sense of humor. The portrait photo for Spiegel was made so as not to draw attention to the marks on the neck left after medical interventions.

Navalny will have a long rehabilitation in Germany after a severe poisoning. In an interview, he mentioned that he had lost 12 kilograms, could not sleep without medication, and had to learn to move again. Even simple actions – for example, pouring water into a glass – require a lot of effort, but doctors insist that Navalny do all this work on his own.

During the interview, Navalny stressed that he considers Putin to be guilty of his poisoning and does not even consider any other versions. The oppositionist collects versions that Russian propagandists are trying to spread. There are already twelve Kremlin theories of poisoning, but the list is likely to grow.

We will remind, Navalny was poisoned on August 20, spent several days in a coma on a ventilator. Now the course of treatment is considered completed, but rehabilitation and restoration of the lost physical skills are ahead.

