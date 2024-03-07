More than three years before he died in a penal colony in Siberia, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said his death would change nothing. “Because there are other people ready to replace me,” he told French EU politician Jacques Maire in Berlin on December 17, 2020, exactly a month before he was arrested in Moscow.
