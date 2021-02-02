D.he Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny has been sentenced by a court in Moscow to three and a half years in a prison camp. The 44-year-old had violated probation requirements in a previous criminal case, the judge announced on Tuesday. The process is criticized for being politically motivated.

The sentence corresponds to the requirement of three and a half years of imprisonment. The prosecution had spoken out in favor of counting the year Navalny spent in house arrest. That would have been two and a half years.

“I was being treated in Germany,” said Navalny in the courtroom before the verdict of the Kremlin judge Natalia Repnikova.

President Vladimir Putin’s opponent had recovered for five months from an attack with the chemical warfare agent Novichok in Berlin and Baden-Württemberg. Navalny therefore made it clear that he had therefore not been able to report personally to Moscow.

Nawalny’s supporters are calling for immediate demonstrations over the prison sentence.

