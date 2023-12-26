Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday (26) that he was doing well in his first message since being transferred to a prison in the Arctic Circle, where his whereabouts were known after almost three weeks without his supporters knowing. Where he was.

“Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I'm very happy to have reached my destination,” Navalny said in a letter published on his Telegram channel.

Navalny revealed that he arrived at the IK-3 penitentiary, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, on Saturday (23), after a 20-day journey from Moscow to the city of Kharp, with stops in several cities, including the capital of the Urals, Yekaterinburg, and Vorkuta, home to one of the most feared Soviet Gulags.

He admitted that the prison transfer, known in Russia as “etapirovanie”, was “quite exhausting”, but added that his state of mind was “excellent in any case”.

“I didn't expect anyone to find me until mid-January. That's why I was so surprised when the door opened in the afternoon with the words: 'Your lawyer has arrived. He said they had lost track of me and that some had even worried about me. Thank you very much for your support!” he said.

Navalny stressed that the prison is within the Arctic Circle and that when he looks out of his cell window, “first it is night, then night, and then night again.”

The opponent's lawyers had not been able to contact him since December 5, which alerted his supporters and Western chancelleries.

The city of Jarp, which has a population of around 6 thousand inhabitants, is almost 2 thousand kilometers from Moscow.

According to one of Navalny's collaborators in exile, Ivan Zhdanov, the prison was named “Polar Wolf” and is considered one of the furthest from civilization in all of Russia. “Escape is practically impossible. On one side, hundreds of kilometers of tundra, on the other, the Arctic Ural mountains. That's why they lock up the most terrible criminals and serial killers there,” said Ivan Vostrikov, a contributor to opposition in the Tyumen region of Siberia on social media.

Ten days ago, the Russian Penitentiary Service (FSIN) reported that Navalny had been transferred from the prison where he was serving his sentence in the Vladimir region “in view of the decision of the Moscow City Court on August 4”, which included a new sentence 19 years old for extremism.

Navalny, who is serving almost 30 years in prison for various crimes, was transferred after announcing a campaign against President Vladimir Putin's re-election next year. The current head of the Kremlin has been in power since 2000. (With EFE Agency)