Russia, Moscow court orders Navalnaya’s arrest

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of Yulia Navalnaya after accusing her of participating in an extremist organization, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. After her husband Alexei died in a penal colony in February, Navalnaya, who has been living abroad for some time, announced that she would continue her husband’s work. Since 2021, organizations founded by Navalny have been listed as extremist groups.

Russia, Navalnaya: “They’re arresting me? Putin should be in the same cell as Alexei”

Yulia Navalnaya reacted on ‘X’ to the news of the arrest warrant issued by a Moscow court wondering if “it will be the usual procedure. A foreign agent, then the opening of a criminal case, then an arrest?!”. In what appears to be an appeal to the Western media, Navalnaya then asked that “when you write about this, please do not forget to write the main thing: Vladimir Putin is a murderer and a war criminal.”

Wife of dead Russian dissident Navalny On February 16, in an Arctic penal colony in Siberia, Yulia added that “Putin’s place is in prison,” but “not somewhere in The Hague, in a cozy cell with a TV, but in Russia, in the same colony and in the same 2 by 3 meter cell where he killed Alexei.”