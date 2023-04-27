Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said on Wednesday that another criminal case had been launched against him, this time for terrorism, and that he would be tried by a military court. The penalty can lead to life imprisonment or up to 35 years in private prison.

“The investigator Roman Vidyukov said the day before that a terrorism case was opened because I, while in prison, committed terrorist attacks. And in this case I will be tried separately by a military court,” Navalny said via video link at a court hearing in Basmanny in Moscow.

During the hearing, the court was considering an investigation request to prevent Navalny, who is serving eight years in prison, from becoming familiar with the criminal case against him for extremism.

“I’m facing 30 years in this case, probably life in the next one,” he said. Navalny was quoted by his team on Telegram, also indicating that the judge had kicked the media out of the room.

According to his team, the terrorism case is separate from the extremism case, which was filed against collaborators and the head of the Fund for Fighting Corruption (FBK, by its Russian acronym), considered illegal by the courts. As explained by Navalny’s team on Telegram, the cause is related to the words of exiled opponent Leonid Volkov, very close to Navalny, who said in a TV program that Russian President Vladimir Putin “should be tried as a terrorist”.

“What does this have to do with others from the FBK or with Navalny? Yes, nothing”, wrote his team, which does not rule out that the investigation also includes the murder of military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky that occurred at the beginning of the month, a crime for which the apparatus state indirectly accuses the FBK.

Death of Tatarsky

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee attributed the attack to the Ukrainian secret services, which would have used, for the attack, people close to Navalny’s FBK. These people would have incited the main suspect, Daria Trepova, to commit the crime for which she is being held.

According to collaborators of the Russian opposition leader, who have vehemently denied any connection with the deadly attack on a St. Petersburg coffee shop, their boss could be sentenced to up to 35 years for this terrorism case. “It is not clear how this episode will develop. [para cometer o crime]incitement or organization: we have no idea [de qual será a acusação]”, they wrote on Telegram.

case of extremism

Navalny, for his part, denounced at the hearing that the case of extremism consists of 195 volumes, “and they don’t let me know” its contents. He emphasized that he cannot access prosecution materials because he is working in prison or in isolation cells.

In this extremist case, 11 people are on the international search and capture list, an investigator said at the hearing, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti. Several allies of the opposition are in exile, but have been added by Russia to the register of terrorists and extremists for their collaboration with the FBK and other foundations of Navalny, as well as its network of offices. All have been declared extremist organizations and banned by Russian justice.

Judge Evguenia Nikolayeva heeded the investigation’s request to restrict the time for Navalny to familiarize himself with the case, so that the opposition leader only has until May 5 to read 195 volumes.

Historic

Navalny has several lawsuits open against him. His lawyer Vadim Kobzev indicated that these are accusations of extremism, incitement to terrorism and rehabilitation of Nazism.

Some opponents point out that Alexey Navalny, who criticized the so-called “special military operation” (as Russia calls the invasion of Ukraine), will not see the light of day as long as Putin remains in power.

Recently, too, his staff have expressed fears that Navalny is being poisoned, as he has lost eight kilos.